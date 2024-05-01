Man with meth sped away, then ran from Gwinnett deputies during traffic stop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is charged with possession of methamphetamine after being pulled over in Gwinnett County.

Deputies in Gwinnett County conducted a traffic stop in Suwanee on March 26, at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Before the traffic stop was over, deputies said Jonathan Medina drove away, hitting several vehicles.

After his car stopped working, he got out and ran.

The sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit tracked Medina and arrested him.

Deputies found 430 grams of methamphetamine in Medina’s car.

Medina was taken to Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville for treatment.