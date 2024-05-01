Local

Man with meth sped away, then ran from Gwinnett deputies during traffic stop

By WSBTV

Jonathan Medina

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is charged with possession of methamphetamine after being pulled over in Gwinnett County.

Deputies in Gwinnett County conducted a traffic stop in Suwanee on March 26, at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Before the traffic stop was over, deputies said Jonathan Medina drove away, hitting several vehicles.

After his car stopped working, he got out and ran.

The sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit tracked Medina and arrested him.

Deputies found 430 grams of methamphetamine in Medina’s car.

Medina was taken to Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville for treatment.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!