Man who shot himself during scuffle with Cobb police facing charges

COBB COUNTY, GA — Charges are filed against the man who accidentally shot himself with his own gun while attempting to flee from Cobb County police last week.

22-year-old James Lawrence of Atlanta is now out of the hospital and has been taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

He faces a long list of charges including assault on an officer.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident and no officers were injured.

At the time of his arrest, Lawrence was also facing outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.