Man shoots himself during scuffle with Cobb police in Taco Mac parking lot

By WSB Radio News Staff
Cobb County police traffic stop A traffic stop ended with a suspect injured by his own gun.
COBB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a man shoots himself in the head while struggling with police in Cobb County.

Cobb police arrived in the parking deck of the Taco Mac in the 3100 block of Cobb Parkway after a call of suspicious vehicle.

When officers approached the car, the driver took off on foot.

Officer Aaron Wilson says officers tackled the man and while struggling to place him under arrest, that man’s personal firearm discharged.

No officers were injured, but the suspect did suffer a graze wound to the head.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Any charges will come after more is learned from the investigation.

