Man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder accused of breaking into cars in neighboring GA county

MONROE COUNTY. Ga — Deputies say the same man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder also broke into vehicles over the weekend.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, Monroe County deputies were called to Sara Kay Lane near the Bolingbroke area regarding vehicle break-ins.

Officials said the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. While deputies were canvassing the area, they learned several other vehicles had been broken into.

Monroe investigators discovered the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Nissan Rogue out of Bibb County.

Deputies drove to Van Zandt Drive in Bibb County, which is about a 20-minute drive from where the break-ins occurred, and found the SUV’s owner.

The suspect, 25-year-old Eimyre Poole, was arrested. Investigators learned that Poole was wanted out of Bibb County for conspiracy to commit murder.

He was booked into the Monroe County Jail and charged with seven counts of entering auto and two counts of criminal trespass. He also has a hold out of Bibb County for the conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Poole is being held without bond.