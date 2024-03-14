Man walks into metro Popeyes with gunshot wound; 2 others shot in nearby parking lot

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three young men are recovering after officials say they were shot near a Henry County shopping center.

Stockbridge police said at 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Dollar General on North Henry Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot sitting in a red car. Both were taken to the hospital and are stable.

Witnesses told police they heard gunfire in the parking lot where the two men were found.

At the same time, officials said officers received reports of a man who had walked into a nearby Popeyes with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police determined all three individuals were involved in the same incident. Their identities have not been released.

No one is in custody at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Stockbridge Police Department directly or 911.

