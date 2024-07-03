Local

Man tells GA massage parlor employees he’s a cop. Then, he steals their money, takes off

By WSBTV.com News Staff

TYRONE, Ga. — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a Georgia massage parlor.

On Saturday, just before 5:30 p.m., a man walked inside the Han Massage Spa on North Highway 74.

Tyrone police said the unknown man identified himself as a law enforcement officer to employees. Authorities said he pretended to inspect the business and asked all the employees for identification.

While checking IDs, the man allegedly stole $460 from an employee’s wallet and left the spa, possibly in a white Dodge truck.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact Det. Andrea Johnson at 770-881-8254 or via email.

