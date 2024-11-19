Man to stand trial in death of teen

A Powder Springs man goes on trial for the death of a teenager on her way to enjoy a Christmas lighting display in Kennesaw.

Last December, a 17-year-old Harrison High School student was struck by a car as she crossed Ben King Road in Kennesaw. She was heading for the Lights of Joy Christmas display.

Olivia Pugh later died of her injuries.

Police arrested Jerome Cox and charged him with Vehicular Homicide and Drunk Driving.

Jury selection has begun in his trial in Cobb County.

A scholarship fund was set up to honor Olivia Pugh.



