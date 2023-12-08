Local

Man stabbed while sitting in booth at DeKalb County McDonald’s

Police investigation at McDonald's

DeKalb County Police responded to a stabbing at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant Friday morning.

The stabbing happened around 6:30 a.m. at the location off Chamblee-Tucker Road.

An employee said two people came inside and approached a man sitting in a booth. One of the people then stabbed him.

DeKalb police confirmed one person was stabbed at the location. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release a description of the suspect.

