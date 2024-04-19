Man shot, killed by Gwinnett police after shootout with officers identified

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a man shot and killed by Gwinnett County police at a busy shopping center Thursday night.

On Jimmy Carter Road Friday, police said two counties were searching for Steven Scott on robbery and other charges.

Police shot and killed Scott, 39, after he opened fire on officers during a traffic stop. A bullet flew into a nearby Waffle House during the chaos.

“I guess it was supposed to be a routine traffic stop or something because there were flashing lights,” witness Willie Nelson said. “(He) shot the gun, boom, boom, boom, then he pulled off all you heard was tires.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the officer used a pit maneuver to stop Scott, then returned fire. Another of the bullets went into a detective’s unmarked car who was nearby. The bullet went into the seat but missed the officer.

Police suspected Scott was part of a Gwinnett County robbery and he already had warrants out for him for an April 7 gas station robbery in Hall County. The charges included armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges.

Witnesses were relieved no bystanders in the shopping center were caught in the crossfire.

“Anything could have happened,” Nelson said. “Bullets don’t have no names when they travel.”

The GBI has taken over the investigation.