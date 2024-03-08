Man shot in downtown Atlanta, MARTA bus routes impacted by investigation

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in downtown Atlanta that has left some MARTA bus routes impacted Friday morning.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Alabama Street and spotted crime scene tape and several police cars near the Five Points MARTA station.

MARTA police confirmed the incident did not take place on MARTA property. However, the investigation is causing some bus routes to be re-routed.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” MARTA said in a statement.

Atlanta police confirmed that a man was shot at the location. No other information has been released.

