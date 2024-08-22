Local

Man who shot at Carroll County deputies and ran arrested along with three others

Brenton Dale Morrison

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say they have caught a man who shot at Carroll County deputies and then ran into the woods on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said they tried to pull over a man driving a truck near Old Jones Road and Acorn Creek Road in Whitesburg. When he pulled over, he got out of the truck and allegedly began shooting at deputies.

The suspect was identified as Brenton Dale Morrison.

As deputies searched, they asked neighbors in the area to stay in their homes and to avoid the area.

Deputies confirmed that they had taken Morrison into custody along with three other people.

