Man sentenced to life in prison for crime spree and murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney announced an Atlanta man has been convicted of several crimes and murder.

DA Sherry Boston said on Wednesday, a jury convicted Alexander Amarion Rolax, 21, for a series of crimes within a quarter mile of each other.

Rolax was convicted on charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, and three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

The charges stemmed from a series of incidents on June 17 and June 22, 2020.

According to the investigation, on June 17, 2020, Rolax went to a convenience store in the 3000 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road around 9:30 p.m. just before the store closed. He pretended he was going to buy something and when the clerk opened the cash register, he pulled out a handgun.

The clerk ran to the back of the store to hide, and Rolax grabbed cash from the register and ran out.

On June 22, 2020, Rolax went to a convenience store in the 5000 block of Buford Highway in Doraville just after it opened at around 5 a.m. He, again, pretended he was going to buy something and demanded money when the clerk opened the cash register.

When the clerk did not follow his orders, Rolax shot at the clerk and left the scene.

At around 10 p.m. the same night, Rolax shot and killed Santiago Lucas-Lopez, 44, as Lucas-Lopez stood in his driveway on Pearl Lane Court in Chamblee.

Investigators determined Rolax and Lucas-Lopez were strangers and the motive for the shooting was not clear.

Using surveillance video, witness accounts, and evidence from the three scenes, police were able to identify Rolax as the suspect.

Rolax was sentenced to life plus 40 years.

