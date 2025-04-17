Man sentenced to life after leading police on chase, causing deadly crash in Atlanta in 2024

ATLANTA — The man who is accused of killing a Georgia mother of three after leading police on a high-speed chase in Atlanta last year has been sentenced to serve life in prison.

A Fulton County jury took less than three hours to find Ryan Hicks guilty of felony murder in connection with the deadly crash that happened in April of 2024.

Prosecutors say Hicks was traveling nearly 100 mph in a Dodge Ram pickup when he ran a red light at Campbellton Road and Barge Road and crashed into Tamara Taylor. Taylor was later pronounced dead.

In wake of another deadly crash involving a police pursuit, National Police Accountability Project advocates have called for an end to high-speed police chases.

Officials say shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a car speeding and making erratic lane changes along I-20.

The driver, identified as Faduma Mohamed, sped away from a traffic stop and led police on a pursuit through Little Five Points.

Police say Mohamed then ran a red light and collided with a 19-year-old driver identified as Cooper Schoenke of DeKalb County. He later died from his injuries.

A spokesman for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement saying in part, “those who break the law and act recklessly are to blame for the tragic and needless loss of these lives.”

Advocates are also requesting new restrictions, including requiring approval from a police supervisor before beginning a pursuit.