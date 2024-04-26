Man points AR-15 at employees at two separate Waffle Houses in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An armed man inside of two Gwinnett County Waffle Houses led to tense moments for workers and police.

On Buford Drive, police said Rushabh Shah, 32, walked into the Waffle House around 2:30 in the morning and pointed an AR-15 at workers.

Police said he pointed the gun at one employee and asked if he “had to shoot her.” He then went inside and told a cook to make something for him and to “not act strange.”

Another Waffle House employee near the Mall of Georgia told police he walked up to the location with a rifle just minutes earlier.