Man pleads guilty to threatening to harm Georgia ICE agent’s wife on Instagram

ATLANTA — A social media agitator pleads to guilty to threatening the wife of a federal deportation officer.

The US Attorney in Atlanta says Anthony Noto of Ronkonkoma, New York commented on Instagram under a picture of the officer’s wife “anyone wanna test the sites on their new AR? There’s a pretty good target right there.”

“Threatening to harm a federal agent’s spouse, child, or other loved one is inexcusable, outrageous, and illegal” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Through swift and aggressive prosecution, my office will bring to justice anyone who commits or threatens violence against federal agents and their families.”

Noto, 63, will be sentenced in federal court in April.