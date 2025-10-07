Two internet trolls facing charges after posting threats to Georgia ICE officer and his wife

ATLANTA — Two men from out of state are facing federal charges for using social media to threaten a north Georgia Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officer and his wife.

The US Attorney in Atlanta accuses Frank Andrew Waszut of Tennessee of posting a video on Instagram identifying the Georgia officer saying, “And he’s an ICE agent. This is him unmasked . . . . So, go ahead and make him famous. And if you see this [expletive] out in public give him the cell block one treatment. You know, catch him when he’s alone.”

Another man, Anthony Patrick Noto from New York, is accused of commenting on a photo of the agent’s wife, writing “Anybody wanna test the sites [sic] on their new A-R? There’s a pretty good target right there!”

Waznut is currently in the custody of state law enforcement officials in Texas for making separate terroristic threats against Republican lawmakers there.

Noto was taken into federal custody and arraigned on his federal indictment.

Bother men were in indicted by a federal grand jury on September 23, 2025.

“Federal agents deserve to perform their duties free of harassment from keyboard warriors and other agitators,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Threatening law enforcement officers and their families is not only illegal—it’s disgusting. My office will ensure that anyone who threatens a federal agent in North Georgia, or who hides behind a computer screen to intimidate that agent’s immediate family, is found, arrested, prosecuted, and held accountable.”