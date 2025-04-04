Man to issue public apology after verbal harassment of Muslim women at Avalon

ALPHARETTA, GA — A man accused of harassing a group of Muslim women at the Avalon shopping center is expected to deliver a public apology today during a news conference organized by CAIR-Georgia.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the incident occurred when a group of young Muslim women were praying in the parking lot of the Alpharetta shopping center. The women say the man followed them in a Cybertruck and began shouting racist and Islamophobic remarks.

In a video of the encounter that has since gone viral, the man can be heard yelling phrases such as “Go back to your country,” “We don’t want you worshipping out here,” and “You are worshipping a false god.” CAIR-Georgia confirmed that all of the women involved are American-born.

The man is expected to publicly apologize to the women this afternoon during a press conference in Johns Creek, where CAIR-Georgia will also speak.

The news conference comes amid growing concerns over religious discrimination and Islamophobia, particularly in public spaces.