Advocates call for police to arrest man caught on video harassing Muslim women in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Georgia Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations advocates are calling for police to investigate an incident that shows a man harassing two Muslim women who were praying inside a shopping center parking garage on Monday.

CAIR-Georgia requested police to locate, identify and arrest a man for harassment after a video circulating on social media shows him in the parking garage at the Avalon Shopping Center yelling at two Muslim women unprovoked.

As the women began to walk away from the man, he allegedly followed them in his car and continued to make incendiary and Islamophobic remarks such as, “you are worshipping a false God,” and “don’t come here from your poor countries.”

CAIR-Georgia also issued a warning to Muslims in Georgia to remain vigilant at all times as “Anti-Muslim incidents have risen by 7.4% nationwide last year, signaling a worsening climate of Islamophobia.”

According to CAIR-Georgia’s Executive Director Azka Mahmood, ”The harrowing incident of anti-Muslim harassment faced by a group of young Muslim women in Alpharetta yesterday is a painful reminder for all American Muslims that Islamophobia is on the rise in this country. We are deeply troubled at this perpetrator’s blatantly racist and offensive remarks and have filed a police report. CAIR-Georgia will support the victims, including ensuring that Alpharetta Police investigate this matter fully and thoroughly. We urge Georgians to remain vigilant of their surroundings, not engage with racists, gather as much evidence as they safely can, and report all incidents to CAIR-Georgia and law enforcement.”

The full video is found below:

WARNING: This video contains strong language that is offensive.

If you have experienced hate, harassment or discrimination, please contact CAIR-Georgia by filling out an incident report here. Community members are encouraged to report all harassment and violent incidents to police.