Man held on $1.5 million bond after allegedly killing Cobb County man over car

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A disagreement about a car led to a metro Atlanta man being shot and killed.

It happened at the 7-Eleven Exxon on Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 2:30 p.m.

Police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee said the shooting may have started over the dispute of a Chrysler 300.

Devon Loritts, 23, of Marietta, had previously bought a car from Juan Charco, 26, of Antioch, Tenn.

Officials said the Chrysler was taken from Georgia and tracked to the gas station.

According to Murfreesboro police, Loritts was shot several times. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Loritts’ brother, whose age and identity were not released, was shot in the arm. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he is currently stable.

Authorities said after the shooting, Charco and his brother began fighting Loritts’ brother who got away and ran inside the store for help.

Charco was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Charco’s brother, whose age and identity were not released, was interviewed by detectives but later released.

Charco was taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

A court date is set for July 17.