Man found shot to death in car, 3 suspects at-large, DeKalb Police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in DeKalb County.

Police said on Thursday April 4 at 10:30 p.m. they received a report of a person dead near Flat Shoals Parkway and Snapfinger Road.

A police detective said that a car pulled up near a Chevron Gas Station.

Three men walked up to the car for what appeared to be an attempted transaction.

Detectives said at least one of the three men shot the driver.

The driver rolled down an embankment and died, according to police.

Detectives said the three men ran off.

The investigation is ongoing.

