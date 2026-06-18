Man found shot in car on I-285 in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a shooting in metro Atlanta.

Doraville police say a man was found shot inside a parked car on the shoulder of Interstate 285 near the Buford Highway exit.

Officers said the victim had gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen when they arrived at the scene.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to authorities. The identity of the man was not released by police.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred in Atlanta before the victim drove to the Doraville location.

Police have not released additional details about a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.