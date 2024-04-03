Man found dead after fight in Gwinnett County neighborhood, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Officers found a man dead inside a Gwinnett County home early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., Gwinnett police officers responded to a trouble call near Ivy Birch Way in Buford where a caller said they heard loud noises and someone grunting for help.

When officers arrived, they noticed lights were on at the home. When a man answered the door, he appeared to have been through a fight, according to police.

Officers detained the man and then checked inside the home, finding another man dead.

Detectives are investigating this homicide as being domestic-related.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.