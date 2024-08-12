Man fined after game warden finds him hiding fish along Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they caught a man with illegal fish on the Chattahoochee River.

According to the DNR, Game Warden Will Gilstrap was patrolling the river for fishing activity when he caught a man hiding fish along the river bank as he caught them.

Gilstrap confronted the man and learned that he had 10 trout, which is over the limit. The daily limit for trout fishing in Georgia is eight.

The man, who was not identified, was fined and Gilstrap confiscated his fish.

People had mixed reactions to the confiscation on Facebook.

“Thank the good lord this criminal mastermind was caught. What would we ever do if this went unnoticed and the $110 dollar fine wasn’t imposed after costing the taxpayers around 3k for the time put into this,” one user wrote.

Other people suggested officials raise the limit due to inflation.