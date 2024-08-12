Local

Man fined after game warden finds him hiding fish along Chattahoochee River

By WSBTV

Fish confiscated

By WSBTV

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they caught a man with illegal fish on the Chattahoochee River.

According to the DNR, Game Warden Will Gilstrap was patrolling the river for fishing activity when he caught a man hiding fish along the river bank as he caught them.

Gilstrap confronted the man and learned that he had 10 trout, which is over the limit. The daily limit for trout fishing in Georgia is eight.

The man, who was not identified, was fined and Gilstrap confiscated his fish.

People had mixed reactions to the confiscation on Facebook.

“Thank the good lord this criminal mastermind was caught. What would we ever do if this went unnoticed and the $110 dollar fine wasn’t imposed after costing the taxpayers around 3k for the time put into this,” one user wrote.

Other people suggested officials raise the limit due to inflation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!