Man drowns in Lake Lanier while swimming from shore to his boat

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Saturday while swimming in Lake Lanier.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, just before 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Fire Department, and Hall County Fire Department responded to a drowning at Bethel Park on Lake Lanier.

Hasani Kamau Widemond, 46, was swimming from shore back to his boat when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Game wardens located him in approximately 25 feet of water using boat-mounted sonar.

Divers recovered his body.