GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in an early morning crash near Lawrenceville when he drove off the road into a parked car.

Gwinnett County police received a call just before 3 a.m. Tuesday about a crash on State Road 316 near Cedars Road.

Investigators say a 51-year-old man from Bethlehem, Georgia drove off the road and crashed into the rear of another vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder.

The driver died from his injuries. Police did not release his identity.

