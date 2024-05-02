Man dies after being hit by minivan on busy Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Cobb County Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident happened just before midnight at Austell Road near the intersection of Pat Mell Road.

Cobb County officials said a white minivan was traveling southbound on Austell Road in the left lane. At the same time, a man was crossing Austell Road on the west shoulder outside of a marked crosswalk and against the posted signal, CCPD said.

The man came into the path of the van and was hit in the left lane. The vehicle came to a stop in the left lane of Austell Road.

The man, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

©2024 Cox Media Group