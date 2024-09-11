Man critically injured after being shot in the head in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Atlanta on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to 1002 Lawton Avenue SW at approximately 6:41 p.m. to reports of a person being shot.

When they arrived, they located a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the victim and extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the shooting scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.