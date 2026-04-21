Man convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A federal jury has convicted a man of kidnapping and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend in metro Atlanta, according to authorities.

Alfredo Capote was found guilty in connection with the 2016 case involving his former partner.

Gwinnett County officials said Capote tied up the victim’s teenage son before forcing the woman into a vehicle. Investigators said he then drove her across several cities in Georgia over a two-day period in April 2016.

Authorities said Capote was already under indictment at the time on charges including fraud and money laundering.

While traveling through middle Georgia, officials said the victim was able to escape by jumping out of the car.

She then ran to a nearby gas station, where she was able to get help.

Officials said the motive remains unclear.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.