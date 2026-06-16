Man charged with selling cocaine near Cartersville housing project

CARTERSVILLE, GA — According to the Cartersville Police Department, officers arrested a 64-year-old man after a community tip led investigators to an apartment on Jones Street.

“Residents of Cartersville, you spoke, and we listened,” police said in a statement. “After receiving information from our community about suspected drug activity, the Cartersville Police Department opened an investigation into 103 Jones Street, Apt #4.”

According to police, investigators determined the man was using the apartment to distribute crack cocaine in the city and was doing so within 1,000 feet of a housing project.

Police said the suspect, identified as Paul Campbell, does not live in Bartow County and has previously been arrested multiple times on felony drug charges by the department.

According to officials, officers recovered about half an ounce of crack cocaine during the arrest.

Cartersville Police Chief Kevin Cloninger thanked residents for their assistance in the investigation.

“The Cartersville Police Department is dedicated to keeping our communities safe and stopping bad actors who infiltrate our community with illicit substances,” police said.

The man faces charges including possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project.