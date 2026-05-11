Man charged in connection with deadly 2025 Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit have arrested a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in November 2025.

Authorities said 26-year-old Laquan Paschal was taken into custody Monday on Hunters Ridge Drive in Covington.

Investigators said Paschal is accused in connection with a Nov. 5 shooting at 210 Auburn Ave. NE in Atlanta.

After his arrest, Paschal was transported to Public Safety Headquarters for an interview with the Homicide Unit, officials said.

He faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal attempt.

Officials said multiple agencies assisted in the arrest, including the FBI AMMO Task Force, FBI SWAT and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.