Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting inside downtown apartment building

ATLANTA — A shooting inside a downtown Atlanta apartment building left one man dead and another critically injured, according to police.

Officers were called to the Bethel Tower Apartments on Auburn Avenue after reports of gunfire in a hallway. Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery attempt that escalated into an exchange of gunfire between two men.

“When officers arrived, they located a 39-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Christopher Butler. “He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

A second man, believed to be the other shooter, later walked into Grady Memorial with multiple gunshot wounds. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Lt. Butler said the motive remains under investigation. “It appears there was an exchange of gunfire,” he said. “We’re not sure the motive or the circumstances around that — we’re still working on that.”

Atlanta Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting and whether charges will be filed.

