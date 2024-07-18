Man arrested at Gwinnett County home after 14-year-old girl disappeared from North Carolina

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a teen.

Investigators with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation (TRACE) and Gang Units arrested Kevin Carcamo-Garcia in connection to the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl out of North Carolina.

On July 3, TRACE and Gang investigators were contacted by the United States Marshals to help find the 14-year-old girl.

Investigators said Carcamo-Garcia was reportedly having a relationship with the minor.

He was arrested at his home in Gwinnett County.

Investigators said Carcamo-Garcia admitted to “illegally transporting” the girl from North Carolina to Georgia.

The girl was safely taken to the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) where her mother was able to get her.

Carcamo-Garcia faces charges of statutory rape and child molestation.



