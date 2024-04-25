Man arrested in Fulton County was allegedly committing crimes while on probation, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said a College Park man was arrested while out on probation and now faces multiple additional arrest warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Quatez Elliott was convicted in 2023 for charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and cruelty to children.

On Tuesday, he was arrested again after “continuing his criminal behavior resulting in additional criminal charges out of the City of South Fulton and Clayton County,” FCSO said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said the arrest was a joint effort by the FCSO Criminal Investigations Unit, FCSO K-9 Unit and federal partner agencies.

Elliott was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, Fugitive Apprehension Support Team and is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

“After conviction, this young man was given a second chance by being sentenced to serve probation; however, he chose to continue his criminal behavior,” Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said in a statement. “Our office will continue to protect innocent victims of crime and uphold the law and by apprehending those who violate them.