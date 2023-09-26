Man arrested after being caught on camera throwing dog into ceiling of Cobb apartment building

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man in a video that made its rounds on social media showing someone throwing a dog into a wall and ceiling has been identified.

Cobb County Animal Services say that the incident happened at an apartment complex in Smyrna earlier this month.

Over the weekend, investigators identified the man in the video as James Moses.

The graphic video shows a man, who investigators say is Moses, walking down a hallway, picking up a dog and throwing it against the ceiling. The dog can be heard smacking back down on the ground with a loud bang. Moses then walks out of the frame.

Authorities were able to execute two search warrants and they took the dog to be assessed.

The county’s veterinarian said that the dog is alright. The dog and its owner have moved somewhere safer for both of them.

Moses turned himself in to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon. He is being charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.