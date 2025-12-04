Man accused of threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport to undergo mental health evaluations

ATLANTA — The man who is accused of plotting to shoot up the world’s busiest airport is set to undergo mental health evaluations to determine his competency for trial.

Defense attorney Konrad Ziegler says there is a reason to argue insanity for his client Billy Joe Cagle. Last month, Cagle pleaded not guilty to threatening to shoot up Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Oct. 20.

Family and friends say Cagle made calls to police while on the way to the airport saying he planned to shoot at cars and then at the airport.

“He needs to be evaluated for what his mental state was at the time of this incident. Also his mental state and his ability to assist council with trial,” said Ziegler.

Police and federal agents stopped him and found an AR-style rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition in his truck.

Ziegler says after the evaluations, officials want to move to have Cagle placed into a proper mental health facility.