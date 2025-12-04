Local

Man accused of threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport to undergo mental health evaluations

By WSB Radio News Staff
Billy Cagle and AR 15 style weapon
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The man who is accused of plotting to shoot up the world’s busiest airport is set to undergo mental health evaluations to determine his competency for trial.

Defense attorney Konrad Ziegler says there is a reason to argue insanity for his client Billy Joe Cagle. Last month, Cagle pleaded not guilty to threatening to shoot up Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Oct. 20.

Family and friends say Cagle made calls to police while on the way to the airport saying he planned to shoot at cars and then at the airport.

“He needs to be evaluated for what his mental state was at the time of this incident. Also his mental state and his ability to assist council with trial,” said Ziegler.

Police and federal agents stopped him and found an AR-style rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition in his truck.

Ziegler says after the evaluations, officials want to move to have Cagle placed into a proper mental health facility.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!