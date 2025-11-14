Man accused of threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport pleads not guilty

ATLANTA — The man accused of threatening to shoot up Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport last month pleads not guilty in federal court Friday morning.

Billy Joe Cagle was stopped at the airport by police and federal agents on October 20th.

They found an AR-style rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition in his truck.

Family and friends say Cagle made calls to them while on the way to the airport saying he planned to shoot at cars and then at the airport.

In court today, Cagle maintains his innocence.