Local

Man accused of threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport pleads not guilty

By WSB Radio News Staff
Billy Cagle and AR 15 style weapon
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The man accused of threatening to shoot up Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport last month pleads not guilty in federal court Friday morning.

Billy Joe Cagle was stopped at the airport by police and federal agents on October 20th.

They found an AR-style rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition in his truck.

Family and friends say Cagle made calls to them while on the way to the airport saying he planned to shoot at cars and then at the airport.

In court today, Cagle maintains his innocence.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!