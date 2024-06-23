Man accused of groping women in multiple stores in metro Atlanta

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of touching women inappropriately while shopping has been arrested.

Peachtree City police say it happened inside two different stores on the same day.

A woman called police on Thursday to report that a man touched her inappropriately while shopping at Kroger on Crosstown Drive.

Within minutes of that call, police got another call from the security team at Walmart on Highway 54.

“Three separate female shoppers said they felt they were inappropriately touched by an individual at their store while shopping,” Lt. Chris Hyatt with Peachtree City Police said.

Four women reported being violated that day.

Investigators say it was all done by the same man, Isaiah Jamal Phillips, 28, of Fayetteville.

Police say his actions were caught on surveillance cameras at both stores.

“In some parts of the video you can see he’s actually using his hands to rub the back side of these individuals as well,” Hyatt said.

The video, along with the cooperation of the stores and the help of neighboring police agencies ended with the arrest of Phillips less than 24 hours after the incidents were reported.

Phillips was booked into the Fayette County Jail and charged with seven counts of sexual battery.

“This person was purposely making inappropriate contact with these females for nefarious purposes,” Hyatt said.

Investigators believe there could be more victims.



