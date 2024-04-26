Local

Man accused of chase that killed state trooper indicted on murder charges, Gwinnett DA’s office says

By WSBTV

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar According to officials, on Sunday, the trooper identified as Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 North near Old Peachtree Road in Atlanta. (PHOTO: Georgia Department of Public Safety)

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury indicted a man accused of leading a Georgia State Trooper on a high-speed chase that ultimately ended in his death.

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar, 28, died in January while working for Georgia State Patrol on Jan. 28.

GSP said he was trying to stop a motorcyclist on the run on Interstate 85 when his patrol car hit an embankment near SR 317 in Suwanee.

Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

Gerson Danilo Ayala-Rodriguez, 21, was formally charged with felony murder, first-degree vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence, and three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Additionally, Ayala-Rodriguez faces misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, and speeding, two counts each of driving without a license, operating a vehicle without insurance, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

On Wednesday, the DA’s Office announced an indictment for Ayala-Rodriguez.

“The important thing to remember is that this defendant’s reckless behavior led to the tragic death of Trooper Jimmy Cenescar,” said Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. “This was inexcusable, and we intend to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cenescar’s family and friends held a funeral for him in February.

Ayala-Rodriguez remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond as he awaits trial.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!