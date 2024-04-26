Man accused of chase that killed state trooper indicted on murder charges, Gwinnett DA’s office says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury indicted a man accused of leading a Georgia State Trooper on a high-speed chase that ultimately ended in his death.

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar, 28, died in January while working for Georgia State Patrol on Jan. 28.

GSP said he was trying to stop a motorcyclist on the run on Interstate 85 when his patrol car hit an embankment near SR 317 in Suwanee.

Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

Gerson Danilo Ayala-Rodriguez, 21, was formally charged with felony murder, first-degree vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence, and three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Additionally, Ayala-Rodriguez faces misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, and speeding, two counts each of driving without a license, operating a vehicle without insurance, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

On Wednesday, the DA’s Office announced an indictment for Ayala-Rodriguez.

“The important thing to remember is that this defendant’s reckless behavior led to the tragic death of Trooper Jimmy Cenescar,” said Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. “This was inexcusable, and we intend to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cenescar’s family and friends held a funeral for him in February.

Ayala-Rodriguez remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond as he awaits trial.