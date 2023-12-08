Man accused of breaking into Decatur home, stabbing resident and demanding money

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he broke into a home and stabbed a resident.

City of Decatur police said on Sunday at 10:15 a.m., officers received reports of a burglary in progress at a home on Clairemont Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by the resident, who said the suspect was inside his house and he had been stabbed in the hand.

Officials said the officers then went into the home, were they were met by Leshonn Pack, 21 of Riverdale, who was holding a knife. According to the investigation, Pack refused the officer’s verbal commands to drop the weapon. Officers Tased Pack and took him into custody.

The victim told police Pack entered his home and pressed a knife against his body, demanding money. Both men then got into a struggle and the victim was stabbed.

The victim also accused Pack of forcing him into his vehicle in an attempt to steal it but was unsuccessful. The victim then escaped from Pack and flagged down the responding officer.

Pack was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

