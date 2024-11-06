Majority of Cobb voters reject transport tax

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The bulk of Cobb County voters rejected a 1% sales tax increase to help the county expand bus and shuttle transport over the next 30 years.

The ballot item, a Mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or MSPLOST, Cobb voters denied the county’s plan at a 62.3% to 37.6% margin.

At the time, Cobb County’s Director of Transportation said the 1% tax increase would bring in just over $10 billion to expand transit and operations.

“It would expand 100 miles worth of high capacity transit and that’s transit that based on bus route transit that is providing a rail-like service to connect key activity centers including the Battery, KSU, Six Flags and other areas,” Drew Raessler, Director of Cobb County Transportation, said previously.

Raessler also said previously that the funding would have helped Cobb build more activity hubs and would help as the county population grows over the next several decades.

According to the Georgia Sec. of State’s Office, almost 240,000 Cobb voters said no to the MSPLOST tax.