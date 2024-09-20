Local students set to walk out calling for safer gun laws

Metro Atlanta students are planning to walk out of class today calling for changes to gun regulations.

Those students are walking out in the wake of the Apalachee High School mass shooting earlier this month in Winder which left four people dead.

It is being organized by the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition and March for Our Lives, an organization founded after the Parkland Shooting in 2018.

Marilda Griffith, the mother of 15-year old Natalie Griffith, one of the nine people who survived after being shot at Aplalachee said in a 2024 campaign event with Oprah Winfrey that she wants people to take action.

This comes after a walk-out from a metro private school yesterday.