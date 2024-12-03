Local

Local election runoffs set for today in Georgia

The primary voting season starts on Jan. 15.
The November races are not done quite yet. A handful of runoff elections are today as voters head back to the polls

A total of 18 seats are up for grabs across the state, including a seat on the Atlanta City Council, two spots on the Dekalb County Commission and final council seat in the new Gwinnett County city of Mulberry.

Meanwhile, the U. S. Postal Service has new numbers about the November elections. It says it processed more than 99 million absentee ballots. Well over 99 percent of those ballots are estimated to have been delivered from voters back to election officials within seven days.

And if you received your fair share of political mailers this year, the numbers certainly back that up. Almost three and a half billion pieces of political mail were delivered in the weeks leading up to the election.


