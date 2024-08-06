LIVE UPDATES: Debby moving slowly in GA, officials urge people to stay off flooded roads

ATLANTA — Southeast Georgia braces for major flooding as Tropical Storm Debby moves across the Georgia coast on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center says Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida on Monday. It is now a tropical storm.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the center of Debby is over southeast Georgia now. The storm is expected to move offshore of the Georgia coast later today.

The storm will pose a major flooding threat. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Bryan, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bulloch, Bryan, Candler, Chatham, Coffee, Effingham, Emmanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Montgomery, Pierce, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware and Wheeler counties.

LIVE UPDATES

11 a.m.

The NHC released its 11 a.m. update:

Here are the 11 AM Tuesday, August 6 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Debby. Potentially historic heavy rainfall across eastern South Carolina through Friday will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding. Follow the latest at: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/XBhhLuWJBG — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 6, 2024

Tropical Storm #Debby Advisory 17: Debby Expected to Meander Near the South Carolina Coast During The Next Couple of Days. Serious Flood Threat Over Portions of the Southeastern United States This Week. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 6, 2024

9:30 a.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference at GEMA headquarters. The governor confirmed that a 19-year-old in Moultrie has died and is the only storm-related death in Georgia.

Kemp said about 47,000 customers are without power in the affected areas. The governor urge people in south Georgia to stay off the roads so crews can get to people who need help.

7:55 a.m.

Tropical Storm Debby is slowing down on the Georgia coast. The storm is moving only 6 mph according to the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

6:05 a.m.

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee joined Channel 2 Action News This Morning to show flooding in Savannah area.

6 a.m.

Georgia Power outage maps show about thousands of customers in south Georgia without power.

The largest outages are in Chatham County (4,540), Lowndes County (3,926) and Glynn County (1,195).

“Tropical Storm Debby is currently moving throughout parts of the state. We are closely monitoring its path, and our teams are responding to outages as quickly as possible. Please continue to stay weather aware and take the necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe.”

5 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center released its 5 a.m. advisory:

“Tropical Storm #Debby Advisory 16: Debby’s Center Expected to Move Offshore the Georgia Coast Later Today. Significant Risk of Flash Flooding Over Portions of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina Over the Next Few Days. http://hurricanes.gov”

4:45 a.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be visiting the GEMA headquarters on Tuesday morning. The governor is expected to speak around 9 a.m.

4:35 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is in Chatham County. He says eight to 10 inches have already fallen in the Savannah area.

2 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center released its 2 a.m. advisory:

“Tropical Storm #Debby Advisory 15A: Center of Debby Over Southeastern Georgia, Getting Closer to the Coast. Major Flood Threat For the Southeastern United States Over the Next Several Days.”