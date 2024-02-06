Listeria outbreak linked to recall of queso fresco, cotija cheese products

CDC officials are sending out a warning about a listeria outbreak in multiple states, including Georgia.

The recall is linked to Rizo-López Foods queso fresco and cotija cheese products.

So far, 23 people have been hospitalized and two people have died.

According a CDC news release, the outbreak was investigated twice before, in 2017 and 2021. “There was not enough data to identify a source until this most recent investigation,” officials say.

On Monday, Feb. 5, Rizo-López Foods recalled all cheeses and other dairy products made in their facility.

The CDC is urging people not to eat any recalled cheeses or dairy products. “Throw them away or return them to where you bought them,” officials warn. “Clean the refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products.”

According to CDC experts, listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

If you have experienced any of the following symptoms after eating the recalled products, call a healthcare provider right away:

Fever

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

Symptoms usually begin within two weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria, CDC officials say. However, they add that some symptoms could start as early as the same day of consumption or as late as 10 weeks after.

For more information, click here.

