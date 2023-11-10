Letter possibly laced with fentanyl intercepted before reaching Fulton elections office

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The letter suspected to be laced with fentanyl that was being sent to the Fulton County elections office has been intercepted.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that the letter was intercepted at a metro Atlanta postal facility on Friday.

Our federal law enforcement partners notified us this afternoon that the letter sent by domestic terrorists to the Fulton County Elections Office has been successfully intercepted. 1/2 — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 10, 2023

On Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed that there were reports of suspicious letters sent to election offices in multiple states and confirmed Fulton County was targeted.

Officials said that the letter was suspected to be laced with fentanyl and that officials were trying to intercept it before it arrived.

Sources say they believe the same person who sent a letter Fulton County also sent letters to ballot counting centers in Oregon, California, and Washington.

“We’re working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted. Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections. Election officials should be free from fear and intimidation, which is why I’ve called on the General Assembly to increase penalties for election interference. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure,” Raffensperger said.

