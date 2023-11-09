Letter potentially laced with fentanyl sent to Fulton County Elections Office

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a letter potentially laced with fentanyl has been sent to the Fulton County Elections Office.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed that there were reports of suspicious letters sent to election offices in multiple states and confirmed Fulton County was targeted.

Officials told Channel 2′s Justin Gray that the letter was potentially laced with fentanyl and that officials are trying to intercept it before it arrives.

“We’re working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted. Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections. Election officials should be free from fear and intimidation, which is why I’ve called on the General Assembly to increase penalties for election interference. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure,” Raffensperger said.

