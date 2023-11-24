Legendary Atlanta Braves mascot, Chief Noc-a-Homa dies, family says

ATLANTA — Family members of Atlanta Braves’ legendary mascot Chief Noc-a-Homa announced Friday afternoon that he has died.

Chief Noc-a-Homa, whose real name is Levi Walker, was the Atlanta Braves mascot from 1966 until 1986.

The family announced his passing on a Facebook post stating:

“The man, the legend and great warrior of my life has crossed over to paradise with full restored health. He is dancing in the sky and free of pain.

To all his fans prayers for the family are appreciated at this tough time in our life. RiP Levi Walker aka Chief Noc-a-Homa! You lived life to educate and entertain and you have done well. Love you forever my Dad. You will always be my hero.”

Walker’s family created a GoFundMe account back in 2022 after Walker’s health started to decline. The family stated that Walker had been diagnosed with metabolic encephalopathy and at times seemed disoriented.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

