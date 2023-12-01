Local

At least two injured outside Midtown Atlanta building, police say

Scene on Spring Street

Atlanta police are investigating after at least two people were injured at a building on Spring Street.

Authorities said the incident happened at 1100 Spring Street.

It’s unclear how many people are injured. We’re working to learn more about what happened.

Our partners at Channel 2 report that it appears there are at least two burned articles of clothing outside the building, which is home to a number of businesses, including Selig, ParkMobile and Cognosos, among others.

In addition to Atlanta police, the ATF is also on the scene.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates on this developing story.


