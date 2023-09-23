At least one dead, multiple injured in I-75 crash, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The interstate has been reopened as officials conclude their investigation into a deadly car crash.

Cobb County police officials say officers received reports of a crash on I-75 southbound near Delk Road early Saturday.

Officers have confirmed at least one person is dead and multiple people have been taken to the hospital with various injuries.

The number of victims as well as their identities has not been released.

Police have not said how many cars were involved.

The interstate was shut down for nearly five hours as crews worked to clear the crash.

Around 4 a.m., one driver stuck in traffic said that they had been stuck in traffic since 1 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.