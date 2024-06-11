At least four people shot at Peachtree Center in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police say multiple people have been shot at Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, according to Georgia State University officials.

Mayor Andre Dickens tweeted that four people were shot in the food court and the building is on lockdown. The victims’ identities have not been released. They were all conscious, alert and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

Four people shot at Peachtree Center Food Court.



Building is now on lockdown.



I am at the public safety HQ with chief.



More information to come. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) June 11, 2024

One of the people shot is believed to be the suspect, according to police.

“The scene is still open and active as officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Continue to monitor social for more updates,” police said.

At this time, we can confirm four (4) people were shot. All are alert, conscious, and breathing. One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 11, 2024

Police have not said if the shooter has been taken into custody.

A note sent to tenants at Peachtree Center said the incident happened at The Hub.

MARTA police said the station at Peachtree Center is not affected but their Special Operations Response Team and Tactical Field Officers are assisting Atlanta police and patrolling the station.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.